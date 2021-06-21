includes curved edges and front camera lowers the screen

The Xiaomi catalog is a mess but what there is no doubt is that its terminals have an unbeatable value for money. The Mi MIX range is one of the great “unknown” of the firm but it is also one of the best valued by those who have been able to test it.7

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 was unveiled at the end of 2018 and now almost three years later, We know what could be the new model of the saga, the Mi Mix 4, which could have a camera under the screen and some other surprises.

This could be the new Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

As we read in Gizchina, the first photographs of what could be the Mi MIX 4 have been leaked. A terminal with a camera under the screen that has really left us speechless.

In addition to being able to take advantage of the entire front of the screen, this Xiaomi terminal would have a 1080P resolution and not 2K as some rumors indicated. Of course, it will have improvements and some customization options that will make the quality of this screen higher than those of conventional 1080.

Another novelty that this device will have is that its frames will be totally the same, that is, both the upper and lower part will be the same as that of the sides. As if that were not enough, you will have MIUI 13 Although we still don’t know much about it, surely this layer of customization brings us a multitude of new and interesting functions.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 would be the first of the brand to include reverse wireless charging

To go ending, the Mi MIX 4 will have a fast fast charge that wireless will be 70-80 W and 120 W cable, which will allow the device to be charged to one hundred percent in a very short time.

But let’s go to what interests us. When will this Xiaomi terminal go on the market? According to rumors we should see it throughout the third quarter of this year. Its price? It is not known but counting that its predecessor was worth about 500 euros, this is what we more or less expect.

