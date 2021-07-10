Inclined elevator inaugurated in Álvaro Obregón; They open a center against addictions

MEXICO CITY.- Mayor Alberto Esteva together with Layda Sansores in her capacity as constitutional mayor and elected governor of the state of Campeche, delivered the horizontal elevator, which is located on Columbus Street in the State of Hidalgo neighborhood and which is part of the Escalando Vidas Weaving Destinations project.

This inclined elevator, which had an investment of 53 million pesos, was built to improve the mobility of the inhabitants of 18 neighborhoods to be able to go up and down the Barranca de Mixcoac. The transport that is nestled in a ravine, complements the mobility service of the escalators located in the same area.

This new form of transportation improves travel times for people, since previously by means of a passenger truck, the travel time from Río Mixcoac in the lower part of the ravine to Avenida Tamaulipas in the upper part was approximately 20 minutes , while through this new system it is done in 2 minutes.

It has a capacity of transfer for 9 people, in a route of a slope of 168 meters which is similar to climbing the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacán.

Layda Sansores highlighted “this is a dream come true and that never ends, where all the colleagues who are present were part of this construction and in which we hope that the authorities that come will give it the continuity it deserves, as has happened in Colombia. which was our inspiration. It is a work for the community and it becomes a reference for being an unpublished work “.

He also pointed out that not only are the escalators and the inclined elevator but also referred to the carrying out of drainage works, the rescue of the Mixcoac River, the construction of the first PILLARS of Mexico City, “all these actions are an encouragement and call for that all these comprehensive projects continue to be developed in our country, since they open windows so that higher dreams can be achieved “.

For his part, Alberto Esteva, mentioned that this achievement is a first step in urban improvement, which should have continuity in all areas, which is more social than administrative responsibility.

As part of this tour, the recovery works of the Mixcoac River were shown, highlighting its cleaning, placement of stone gabions to clean the water, as well as reforestation with various endemic species and the creation of a sustainable corridor.

Finally, the mayor Alberto Esteva and the elected governor of Campeche, made the ribbon cutting of the Center for Urban Cultures CURBA.

At this point, the benefits of the center created as part of the addiction prevention and care program for the population of Obregon were presented.

There, more than 30 activities are carried out where attendees learn skills and trades, while they are part of a preventive follow-up or psychological care program for the consumer community or those prone to harmful substances.

The Director of Addiction Prevention, Maria José Martínez Ruíz praised the acceptance of this program, which in less than six months of establishment has impacted 1,200 young people from different neighborhoods, since the activities offered at CURBA are also carried out carried out in a space of coexistence of other colonies.

He clarified that the center is a preventive impact model where classes on social, cultural and psychological skills are taught, through trades and arts, such as barbershop, nail design, tattooing, hair braiding, breaking, freestyle rap, contortion, aerial dance and freestyle soccer.

In other words, from Esteva Salinas these projects, like many others, will continue to be presented until the last day of administration, and it will be the decision of the new administration, to give continuity to social, community and welfare work that at the moment shows considerable benefits to the population.

This tour of presentation of works to the citizenship is part of the approximately 300 works carried out during this 2018-2021 administration in the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office for the benefit of the social development of its inhabitants.

