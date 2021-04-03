Incidents in Bilbao, with a young woman transferred to a hospital

04/03/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

EFE

Thousands of young people have concentrated this afternoon in Pozas, as the bar area of ​​Bilbao street Licenciado Poza is known, waiting for the final between Athletic and Real to begin, where there have been incidents, police charges and a young woman taken to a hospital by a bottle.

Between continuous chants in favor of Athletic, scarves and flags, after lunchtime the crowd barely left free passage on the street, where the safety distance was not respected and the groups were of more than four people as dictated by the regulations for the pandemic.

With hundreds of young people standing in the street drinking and launching some flares, the Ertzaintza deployed riot control in the area and carried out some charges at six in the afternoon.

The agents suffered the throwing of bottles and they crossed and burned some containers in the streets. After half an hour of tension, around six thirty the charges stopped, although hundreds of young people are still in the same place.

According to the Department of Security, some sanctions have been imposed for non-compliance with sanitary regulations, although no arrests have been made.

In San Sebastián there were also agglomerations in the Old Town, with Juan de Bilbao street crowded and many people “potando” with Real Sociedad shirts, songs and flags, but without incidents or noticeable presence of the Ertzaintza.