incidence rises in 13 communities … and two are already at “extreme risk”

The epidemic continues to gather momentum after having left the stalemate a few days ago to once again undertake an ascending phase in which a key element comes into play for the first time: vaccines.

Although with barely 5.5% of the population with the complete pattern and at a time when it is expected that the process will accelerate after the arrival of more doses and a fourth formula (Janssen’s), the uncertainty about the role that immunization can play in curbing infections and deaths is very large.

At the moment, there are already 12 autonomous communities in which the upward trend is “significant”, according to Health and up to 13 this indicator was increased to 14 days on Monday.

Transmission grew especially strongly in Balearic Islands (+ 25.1%), La Rioja (+ 21.6%) and Navarra (+ 19.3%), although it has also done so in Catalonia (+ 12.5%), Andalusia (+ 9.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (+ 9.7%), Basque Country (+ 9.1%), Castilla y León ( + 7.7%), Madrid (+ 5.8%) Aragon (+ 5.3%), Ceuta (+ 3.2%), Cantabria (+ 3%), Murcia (+ 0.8%), Community Valenciana (+ 0.35%) and Melilla (+ 0.2%). It has only been reduced in the Canary Islands (-3.3%), Asturias (-2.5%), Galicia (-2.1%) and Extremadura (-0.8%).

If this same indicator is observed at seven days – which usually anticipates what will happen with the incidence at 14, the most popular measure in Spain so far – the outlook is even more worrying. Up to six autonomies grow above 20%: Balearic Islands (+ 28.5%), Valencian Community (27.6%), Madrid (26%), La Rioja (23.9%), Catalonia (23.6%) and Andalusia (20.4%), although in the case of Valencia, starting from such a low figure, it is more difficult to interpret.

Navarra (18%), Basque Country (15%) Castilla-La Mancha (13.1%), Castilla y León (12%), Murcia (8.8%), Cantabria (8.7%), Asturias (6 , 1%), Aragon (5.3%), Galicia (3.2%) and Extremadura (2.6%) have also seen this indicator rebound in their territories since Friday. Only Ceuta (-5.9%), Melilla (-7.3%) and the Canary Islands (-11%) have fallen.

After these increases, Navarra (265.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Madrid (255.1) join Melilla (502.97) and Ceuta (268.94) in the list of territories that are already at ‘extreme’ risk due to the epidemic. The Basque Country (233.31), Catalonia (207.69) and Asturias (159.1) are at high risk and up to eleven communities are still at a “medium” level of concern.

These are Aragon (140), Andalusia (137.73), Canarias (133.09), La Rioja (124.37) Castilla y León (124.23), Cantabria (112.2), Extremadura (94.1 ), Castilla-La Mancha (90.41), Galicia (69.1), Balearic Islands (65.6) and Murcia (56.76). Only the Valencian Community (28.62) is still at low risk.

Regarding the rate ratio -the relative weight of the incidence at seven days in the incidence at 14-, an indicator that reflects the speed at which infections are growing and that begins to be worrying when it exceeds 50%. At the moment 13 communities meet this condition.

These are La Rioja (64.5%) Navarra (63.9%), Basque Country (56.8%) Madrid (56.8%), Balearic Islands (56.2%), Cantabria (55.8%) , Castilla y León (54.1%), Valencian Community (53%), Andalusia (52.8%), Catalonia (52.6%), Murcia (52.4%), Aragon (51.7%) and Asturias (51.4%).