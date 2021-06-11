Incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19: in Hong Kong they offer from a Tesla Model 3 and more than $ 20 million in prizes

In Hong Kong only 15.1% of its population has completed their vaccination process, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 vaccine tracker, far behind other financial centers such as London and Singapore.

Despite the fact that they have enough doses to immunize their population of 7.5 million inhabitants, people in Hong Kong are not getting vaccinated for fear of side effects, misinformation and the low number of infections and deaths registered in the former British colony.

Against this background, companies and magnates seek to encourage residents to get vaccinated through the motivation to deliver valuable prizes.

Goodman Group will host a lottery with more than $ 1 million in prizes for residents who have completed their vaccination by August 31st. Among the main prizes will deliver a Tesla Model 3.

Li Ka-shing’s CK Group will allocate $ 2.6 million in shopping vouchers through a lottery for people who have received both doses of the vaccines.

Billionaire Adrian Cheng’s New World Development will offer $ 1.3 million in grants for lower-income people who have been vaccinated.

Hong Kong’s largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, is offering prizes like iPhones. While Henderson Land Development, by magnate Lee Shau Kee, will give away gold bars to try to convince Hong Kongers of their inoculations against Covid 19 are applied.

The Sino Group Philanthropic Foundation, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, and Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. announced that they would be giving away a new apartment worth $ 1.4 million, as a reward for those who are fully vaccinated.

Two other major Hong Kong firms this month joined the programs of incentives worth more than $ 20 million in total.

Bloomberg points out that the incentives appear to be working because at the end of May, which was when the profit wave began, the total number of reserves to be vaccinated with the doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and the Chinese Sinovac, increased, although it is not indicated in that percentage.

You may also like:

FDA clears Johnson & Johnson vaccines to extend shelf life for an additional six weeks

The 16-year-old who made more than $ 100,000 selling products that were in short supply during the pandemic

Bill Gates proposes that rich countries not eat meat to reverse climate change