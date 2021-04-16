Incentiva Music is born, a financing platform for live music

MADRID, 13 Apr. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The financing platform Incentiva Music has been launched to allow promoters and music companies raise funds through access to tax investors and grants, as its promoters have announced this April 13.

The tool is conceived under an innovative and transparent service model, with the professional advice of Sympathy for the Lawyer and Rebel Rebel since, as detailed, During 2021 the musical productions in the de-escalation will need support for their financing after the serious difficulties caused by the pandemic.

From Incentiva Music they argue that, thanks to the new tax regulations applicable to live music, the sector can find in the Treasury “an unexpected ally“for its reactivation process since this year an improvement in the tax incentive for live music has been introduced, with a regulation that is more favorable to the interests of companies and music professionals.

Thus, the platform develops a patronage system based on tax incentives, as a key driver for the financing of concerts and festivals that, as they predict, it will improve the competitiveness of the sector and its financial sustainability.

At the same time, it opens up new possibilities for social responsibility actions in the corporate sphere and helps plan projects for 2022, a year with very hopeful prospects for live music.

The profiles that can benefit from this line of Incentiva Music are mainly promoters of festivals and concerts, as well as offices of artists who produce their own tours.

According to the platform, live music companies can cut their direct tax payments by up to half. In addition, they affirm that the new regulation favors and encourages the participation of investors / patrons in the financing of concerts and festivals, through economic contributions to the promoter that the patron later recovers with a deduction on their taxes.