More than 70% of Argentine travel agencies foresee a recovery in the sector between next September and December and it is willing to freeze rates at pre-coronavirus values, according to an official survey on the impact of the pandemic, which reveals that the government’s measures in the face of the emergency were well received by foreign partners.

Is about SME companies who also focus their expectations on destinations without crowds, with sanitary quality and in regional marketspoints out the Coronavirus Impact Survey (Covid-19) in the receptive tourism agencies, that the National Institute for Tourism Promotion (Inprotur) He presented today in his 2nd Situation Report.

The report highlights the commercial phase, with a high volume of companies that already focus their rates and proposals with a view to a immediate revival scenario, than 70.7% estimate that it will begin to occur this year.

With “the strategic decision to freeze the same prices as in 2020“Some also extend their perspectives to the summer season of 2021, the document with more than 30 pages indicates.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies of Buenos Aires (Aviabue), with the participation of 80 leading companies according to their trajectory and sales volumes, and also for their specialization in different markets and niches.

The typology according to the number of employees determines that 53% were mini-SMEs, with up to five employees; 33% SMEs, having between 6 and 15 workers, and the remaining 14% employing more than 15 people, which is why they are considered medium-sized companies.

The composition of the respondents is consistent and close to that of the universe of more than 5,000 agencies that exist in Argentina, according to the values ​​shown in the 2019 yearbook of the Economic Observatory of Travel Agencies of the Argentine Federation of Travel and Tourism Companies.

In addition to considering that “there will be a recovery in six months,” the majority stated that they will request “incentives for discounts on hotels and airlines.”

Regarding the promotional actions, consider that “destinations that show an absence of agglomeration should be included, targeting regional markets of rapid arrival, diversifying the offer, avoiding price premiums and promoting health security”

It is also observed that the foreign partners of the receptive agencies welcome the immediate implementation of the quarantine in Argentina, which “will make it possible to have added value when it comes to promoting the country.”

In this sector, the Brazilian partners “consider that once the coronavirus problem is over there will be a fairly rapid recovery to Argentina“while” distant market partners estimate that the recovery will take place around November-December 2020. “

In that regard, the Inprotur highlights that “opportunities are observed to strengthen the markets of Chile and Israel, the important weight given by the agencies to two destinations that have high spending in Argentina, such as Australia and Canada, where it is considered that commercial work should be strengthened.”

Strategies to work with regional markets also emerge, encourage focus on national destinations with the potential to receive foreign tourists and an action plan, among other things already underway, as they coincide with the actions of the Entity.

The survey was divided into several lines, such as the analysis of the target markets, their weighting on the number of arrivals and tourist expenses of each one, the commercial performance of the clients and the expectations of the commercial partners abroad.

Inprotur stresses that the results show the dedication, resilience and proactivity of the agencies and that “as the pandemic progresses, the sector shows in the survey that it is already underway to recover.”

