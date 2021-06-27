Inbest VII joins BME Growth on June 29

The BME Board of Directors Growth has approved the incorporation of INBEST VII INMUEBLES SOCIMI once all the documentation presented has been studied and after analyzing the information presented by the company and once the favorable evaluation report of the Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The start of trading for the company, which will be the fourth to join this BME market, will take place next Tuesday, June 29.

The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 1 euros, which represents a total value of the company of 13.8 million euros.

The company’s trading code will be “YINB7”. The Registered Advisor of the company is Deloitte, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

INBEST VII It does not own real estate directly but indirectly through its participation in Assets I and Assets II, final vehicles through which real estate is bought, managed and sold. At present, these vehicles have a portfolio of assets of buildings and commercial premises mainly located in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao and Las Palmas.