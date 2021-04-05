Inbee Park wins its 21st LPGA title after three months without playing

The South Korean Inbee Park she won the Kia Classic, her 21st title on the LPGA women’s golf circuit, which ended this Sunday in Aviara, north of San Diego, California.

Park, winner of seven Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic champion at the Games of Rio de Janeiro 2016, delivered a 70-stroke card on the last round, in which he scored an eagle on the 16th hole, three birdies and three bogeys, to finish with a total of 274 (-14).

The South Korean golfer, who had not played for three months, finished five strokes ahead of the Americans Amy olson and Lexi Thompson, who with 279 (-9) shared the second place after making 68 and 69 strokes in the last round.

“It was a great week,” he commented. Park, 32 years old. “Considering how long I haven’t played, I can’t believe how well I did. I came here to prepare and exceeded my expectations, “added the South Korean.

Park He said defending his Olympic title in Tokyo was his top priority now. The top 15 players in the world ranking at the end of June qualify for the Tokyo Games, with a maximum of four golfers per country. Despite being number 4 in the world, Park She is only the third highest ranked South Korean behind Ko Jin-young and Kim sei-young, numbers 1 and 2.

“Trying to qualify for the Olympics is really not as easy as winning a tournament,” he added. Park. “You have to play very well for four years after the Olympics are over and you have to play better at that point, but I think I’m getting closer,” he said.

The Spanish Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz they finally finished tied for 33rd place with 287 strokes after delivering 70 and 72 strokes respectively.

Final classification (par 72)

1. In-bee Park (KOR) -14 (66-69-69-70)

2. Amy Olson (USA) -9 (75-69-67-68)

. Lexi Thompson (USA) -9 (72-72-66-69)

4. Jin-Young Ko (KOR) -8 (71-71-68-70)

5. Hyo-Joo Kim (KOR) -7 (67-72-72-70)

. Min-jee Lee (AUS) -7 (72-69-68-72)

7. Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE) -6 (71-69-72-70)

. Danielle Kang (USA) -6 (70-74-69-69)

. Stacy Lewis (USA) -6 (73-70-74-65)

10. Brooke Henderson (CAN) -5 (73-70-68-72)

. Nelly Korda (USA) -5 (75-69-70-69)

…

33. Carlota Ciganda (ESP) -1 (76-69-72-70)

. Azahara Muñoz (ESP) -1 (70-72-73-72)