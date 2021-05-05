Inbee Park rules at the start of the HSBC World Cup and Ciganda, five strokes away

The HSBC Women’s World Cup has started this Thursday in Singapore and has left Inbee Park as the best of the first round. In it it has had good benefits Carlota Ciganda, one shot from the top10 and the best of the two Spanish in the running at the start. Azahara Munoz it is further behind in the table after failing to achieve par for the field.

Inbee Park he is the leader with eight strokes won compared to par 72 on the field. Eight birdies without failure in his first round have allowed him to take advantage over his compatriot Hee young park, which follows with a -7. An eagle on par four of the 10th hole, six birdies and a bogey keep the second one just one stroke away from the leader.

There is more equality in the third place. They share it with -5 also Koreans Hyo joo kim (six birdies and one bogey) and So yeon ryu (same card), the china Lin xi yu (also six birdies and a bogey) and the Germans Caroline masson (eight birdies and three bogeys) and Sophia popov (seven birdies and two bogeys).

Up to six players follow to close the top10 with an aggregate of -4. They are the Koreans Amy yang (four birdies) and Jeong Eun Lee6 (five birdies and one bogey), the American Brittany Altomare (seven birdies and three bogeys), the china Shanshan feng (five birdies and one bogey), the Australian Oh su-hyun (seven birdies, a bogey and a dole bogey) and the Mexican Gaby lopez (four birdies).

Very close to that top10 is Cardigan. The Navarrese has had a good staging that has boosted him to the fourteenth place with -3. Despite a bogey on par four on hole 3, Ciganda turned the trend around with an eagle on par five on hole 8. Afterwards, he completed his growth with two more birdies.

It has not had such good feelings Azahara Munoz. The Malaga is forty-eighth with +1 after the dispute of the first round after a very irregular day. Three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey have set up his card and force him to improve in the second round to gain places in the table.

1. Inbee Park (South Korea) 64

2. Hee Young Park (South Korea) 65

3. Sophia Popov (Germany) 67

3. Lin Xi Yu (China) 67

3. Caroline Masson (Germany) 67

3. So Yeon Ryu (South Korea) 67

3. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) 67

8. Shanshan Feng (China) 68

8. Amy Yang (South Korea) 68

8. Jeong Eun Lee6 (South Korea) 68

8. Gaby López (Mexico) 68

8. Oh Su-Hyun (Australia) 68

8. Brittany Altomare (United States) 68

…

14. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 69

48. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 73