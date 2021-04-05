Inbee Park, one step away from the 21st LPGA title of his career at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad

With a card of 69 strokes, three under par, the South Korean Inbee Park consolidated its leadership in the Kia Classic and has a five advantage over his compatriot My Jung Hur in the absence of a day to finish this tournament of the LPGA circuit held at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad (California).

His compatriot My Jung Hur, with a lap of 67 strokes, the Australian Minjee lee (68) and the English Mel reid (71) share the second place at seven Park. And the Swedish Madelene sagstrom, who delivered the best card of the day with 64 strokes, eight under par, is tied for fifth place with -6 with the American Lexi Thompson (66) and the South Korean Jin Young Ko (68).

The american Amy olson, who hit a 67, had two eagles, one on hole 8 and one on hole 16, and is tied for eighth at 5 under par with the Canadian Brooke henderson (68) and the South Korean Hyoa joo kim (72). In total 11 eagles were registered during the third day, in which the American Marina Alex He also recorded two on a 71 card, on the 16 and 18, another par 4.

Park, winner of seven Majors, leads the standings with a total of 204 strokes, 12 under par. After making four birdies and one bogey, he is chasing his 21st career win at the Kia Classic, who has never won and in which she finished second in 2010, 2016 and 2019. Park has not won a tournament for more than a year.

The german Sophia popov, which was one stroke away from Park after matchday two, she delivered a 76 (+4) card with five bogeys and just one birdie and is tied for 11th at 4 under par.

The malagueña Azahara Munoz completed the third round with 73 strokes, one over par, and shares the 28th place with eight other players with 215 (-1), while Navarra Carlota Ciganda It did so with 72 and is tied for 45th with 217 (+1).