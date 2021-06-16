INBAL workers demand back benefits

MEXICO CITY. In demand for the payment of economic benefits, a small group of unionized workers from the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) blocked the vehicular circulation of Insurgentes Avenue to the south of the city, at the intersection with Georgia Street in the Naples neighborhood of the mayor’s office

Benito Juarez.

They owe us benefits from 2020 and 2021 that have been recognized and signed for 38 years (…), Children’s Day benefits, Mother’s and Father’s Day, seniority awards and the breakfast that they make us for the anniversary of the institution ”, explained Francisco Albarrán Villanueva, general secretary of the Independent Union of Workers of INBAL.

The protesters arrived in the first instance at the Institute’s offices located at 224 Calle de Nueva York, however they made the decision to close the Avenida de los Insurgentes road as they were not received by the authorities.

Staff of the Secretariat of Citizen Security made roadblocks and guided motorists to use nearby roads.

The Metrobús collective transport system was not affected thanks to the fact that the protesters allowed it to circulate in its confined lane.

MUSEUM REOPEN IN CUICUILCO

As of today reopens the Site Museum of the Archaeological Zone of Cuicuilco, south of Mexico City, under strict sanitary measures, reported the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

The Archaeological Zone of Cuicuilco has control points where body temperature will be taken. The Site Museum will open from Wednesday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a maximum capacity of 450 people per day.

-From the Editorial Office

Photo: Courtesy INAH

* In the following link you will find the latest news