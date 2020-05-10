This Sunday, Arena Corinthians celebrates six years since its first match. On May 10, 2014, the stadium hosted a friendly match between club idols. The first ball that shook the nets came from Rivelino’s feet, in a penalty kick. Since then, the stage has brought many memories to the fan, from good to bad.

The first official matches in the new home, for example, were not positive. On May 18, 2014, defeat to Figueirense by 1 to 0 and then, a draw with Botafogo, by 1 to 1. In addition, frustrating eliminations also bitter these six years. As for Palmeiras and Audax, for the São Paulo Championships of 2015 and 2016, respectively, Santos and Cruzeiro for the 2015 and 2018 Brazilian Cups, respectively, and for Guarani-PAR, twice, and Nacional-URU, for the 2015, 2016 Libertadores. and 2020.

On the other hand, Corinthians was also able to smile several times in its territory. Altogether, five trophies have already been won in Itaquera: the Brasileirões of 2015 and 2017 and the São Paulo Championships of 2017, 2018 and 2019. In addition to the mugs, the Arena was also the scene of a remarkable victory in the history of rivalry against São Paulo. In 2015, Alvinegro defeated Tricolor by 6 to 1.

In addition to Corinthians games, the stadium also hosted the 2014 World Cup, being the opening stage. On the occasion, Brazil defeated Croatia 3-1. In 2016, it hosted some games from the Olympics and, in 2019, the Copa America.

Currently, with the coronavirus pandemic, football has given way to health in Itaquera. The Corinthians house, which was even made available to health agencies, is part of campaigns to help people during this period, such as collecting blood donations.

Check out some numbers from the Arena:

Record audience: 46,090 paying

Corinthians matches: 202

Goals Scored: 325

Conceded goals: 135

Total audience: 6,510,748

Average audience: 32,231

Sports Gazette

