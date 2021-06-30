INAPAM launches new call to Walmart to allow older adults to be packers

MEXICO CITY

Echoing the demands of the older adults, INAPAM launched a new call to the chain of Walmart supermarkets to resume the collaboration agreement that existed until before the Covid-19 pandemic or a new agreement can be generated, allowing seniors to rejoin their stores as volunteer packers, with all the sanitary measures to avoid the inconvenience of the clients.

In an interview with Excelsior, Rocío Ruiz López, director of Strengthening and Operation of Public Policies of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), explained that they are still awaiting a response from the corporate, once they sent emails and letters requesting that it reconsider its position to close the doors to this sector of the population in its branches of Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Express (formerly Superama) and Bodega Aurrera.

“We continue to call on Walmart to reconsider resuming the agreement or creating a new one, if that is convenient for it, and of course we are in the best disposition and availability,” he said.

Rocío Ruíz López explained that of the 77 thousand packers in supermarkets that she had until December 2020, half, that is,, 38,500 older adults, collaborated with the Walmart chain, which now argues that customers no longer want other people to touch their products.

He explained that due to the large number of older adults who were left without the opportunity to have another source of income, there is no space for them in the other supermarket chains with which they have an agreement: Chedraui, Soriana, Comercial Mexicana y Fresco.

“Although we have an agreement with practically all the other chains, effectively none has the capacity that Walmart has; Walmart has a nationwide presence and has a very significant number of stores; we are talking about around 2,500 stores, and well, no other consortium , no other corporate has this number of stores, and indeed the other chains have no place for all the older adults who were left without this Walmart activity, “he said.

The director of Strengthening and Operation of Public Policies He said that, for now, INAPAM is working to strengthen a job bank that they have for older adults, through which, last year, it managed to place 450 people in formal jobs, but it is not enough, so who will insist on reopening the spaces at Walmart, with the support and good offices of the Presidency of the Republic and the Welfare Secretariat.

