Iñaki Williams has no hair on his tongue and has spoken again about his salary and about the sexual relationships he has as he already did with David Broncano in ‘La Resistencia’. In just a few days, one year has passed since the Athletic Club striker visited the Teatro Arlequín in Madrid for a fun interview on the Movistar + program, where by surprise, he answered the presenter’s famous questions as soon as he entered: “I’m going face to face, I’m from Bilbao“he snapped to a standing ovation.

“I have between 5 and 10 million euros and I fuck four times a week“He confessed to a stunned Broncano.” First time it happens. Like Guardiola’s Barça, it starts and is already in your area, “he said correctly. Such a large figure placed him among the richest who have attended the program, behind soccer players such as Gerard Piqué and Gaizka Mendieta and referents of the program such as Antonio Resines or Laura Pausini.

Now, in an interview with youtuber DjMaRiio, Williams has wanted to update those data. “They say you earn three and a half million euros. Is it true?”asked the young influencer. “They have fallen a little short, but well …”replied the forward. “But nothing has rained down from heaven. All I have is for work, for effort, for daily effort and I am very happyOr, I am very happy where I am, I have achieved great things but I do not stay in it, I want more, I want to take Athletic to the highest level if possible, continue to meet finals and fight for good things, “he added, showing his desire to take out the Barge.

Confinement has served him well for intimate life

A year ago, in ‘La Resistencia’, he assured that he had sexual intercourse up to four times a week, but that amount has been considerably improved during the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I already said in ‘La Resistencia’ that I dumped four powders per week and now I would tell you that it is a seven out of seven. I do full now“Iñaki Williams said with a laugh that very soon he will have to put himself under the command of Gaizka Garitano on the return to training.