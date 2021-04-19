Iñaki López’s overwhelming response to Tamara Falcó for not wanting to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The presenter Iñaki López This weekend she joined the criticism of Tamara Falcó for her refusal to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca and for demanding to have the option to “choose the most” safe “vaccine against the coronavirus, as she herself expressed in El hormiguero.

“If they told me that they were going to give me AstraZeneca I would say ‘bye, I fish’, because I do not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. I want them to assure me that the vaccine with which they are going to vaccinate me is safe and, for now, Pfizer is the one that is giving the best results, so I prefer to wait for doses to continue arriving “, said last week the collaborator of the space led by Pablo Motos.

The words of the socialite caused a wave of indignation among the spectators and they caused to speak, a few hours later, on sets such as La Sexta Noche, where the host of the program did not remain silent: “Bye fish? From now on I’m going to fire you like this “, the journalist advanced.

“There will be people who will say that since these investigations have been paid for with public money, I want to exercise my right and choose the vaccine that best suits me with the color of the eyes or with what that day has heard that it works “, added later, with irony.

For her part, Rocío Vidal, better known as Schrödinger’s cat, appreciated that the MasterChef Celebrity winner expressed herself from “a privileged position” and driven by “selfishness.” “I think it is given because we are not aware of the risk that supposes that you do not get the vaccine,” he settled.

Likewise, the two faces of Atresmedia were not the only ones they shared their outrage With this theme, because Nuria Roca, also a socialite in El hormiguero, has already criticized the demands of Isabel Preysler’s daughter on the program.

“What happens is that with these kinds of decisions we also somehow put other people’s lives at risk, if we don’t take advantage of the vaccines we have and don’t create a protected society we are going to infect people who are going to get very sick and he is going to die, “the communicator replied.