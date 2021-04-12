Iñaki López writes eight words about Podemos and they tell him everything

Iñaki López, host of ‘LaSexta Noche’ (Photo: LASEXTA.COM)

Iñaki López, presenter of La Sexta Noche, has been one of the presenters who this Monday responded to Podemos, after the purple formation published a video in which they point to several journalists such as Vicente Vallés, Eduardo Inda, Ana Rosa Quintana or Pablo Motos.

López has replied on Twitter with a very brief message that, however, has generated a good stir on the social network. “It may be better to make proposals than blacklists,” wrote the presenter.

The message has provoked reactions of all kinds among users, from those who charge against López and his program to those who show their support.

Ana Rosa Quintana has also responded to the Podemos video: “In the last campaign election video, they point out five journalists, four of them from this program. But we are not the only ones, they mark journalists from across the ideological range, an unusual act in a democracy, a persecution of the press that has not been seen since the Franco regime. Never in 40 years have I seen anything like this. “

“In his electoral video, Podemos assures us that journalists have already talked too much, but we will continue to do so because our work in democracy is to tell things because journalism has to be uncomfortable or courageous because pointing out journalists is cowardly and totalitarian. Gentlemen, they can attack us, but they will not silence us ”, he has settled.

