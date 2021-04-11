Iñaki López returns to ‘laSexta Noche’ after two weeks of medical leave

Iñaki López He returns this Saturday to present laSexta Noche, the program that he usually directs on the television network La Sexta, after a medical leave that has taken him off the air for two weeks.

“I am not yet to practice skeet shooting, but the longing is great,” wrote Iñaki López in a message on his personal Twitter account. The Basque presenter suffered a retinal detachment.

“Today I return with you to the Sixth Night. Please be patient. More, I want to say “, completed his message the journalist, who during his convalescence was replaced by Hilario Pino.

Precisely Hilario Pino interviewed him by telephone on the program, dedicated to current interviews and debates. “In a routine checkup I have been detected a retinal detachment and everyone who has gone through it knows that the postoperative is even worse than the operation“Lopez said.

“The operation, thanks to the advances in anesthesia, even passes peacefully. The doctor even had to ask me to be quiet during the operation, but the postoperative period is a kind of torture rack that forces you to be staring down at the ground for ten days“he added.