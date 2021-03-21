Iñaki López announces that he will not present ‘laSexta Noche’ for “a while”

Leave a CommentIñaki López announces that he will not present ‘laSexta Noche’ for “a while”All News

The presenter Iñaki López has surprised his Twitter followers this Saturday by announcing that he will not be in charge of the program the Sixth Night for “a while” due to a health problem.

As the journalist has told on the social network, “a vision-related health problem will keep me away from the set of the Sixth Night “, has indicated.

In his absence, it will be Hilario Pino who takes the reins of the program during his sick leave: “I leave you in the hands of the infallible Hilario Pino”, said López, who said goodbye with “I’ll miss you.

The announcement of Iñaki López has caused the reaction of many colleagues and politicians, who have wished him a speedy recovery.

“We will miss you too. Hopefully you will recover soon, You’re in good hands! Take care “, the presenter of The intermediate Sandra Sabatés.

The senator of the PP Rafael Hernando He has also wished López “a lot of encouragement and that you recover soon,” he indicated in another tweet.

The journalist Andrea Ropero, partner of Iñaki López and mother of his son, has encouraged the presenter on the same social network. “We promise pampering”, has written the collaborator of The intermediate.