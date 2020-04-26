The National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) has received 1,200 requests for information on the coronavirus to learn about the actions of the authorities in the face of the health pandemic in Mexico.

This according to the latest update of the “Proactive Transparency COVID-19” microsite, corresponding from January 10 to April 15, 2020.

Data from the website reveals that only, from April 2 to 15, around 400 requests for information were entered, from which, the Institute identified new questions and turned them over to the Ministry of Health, so that, in coordination with federal entities, they progressively meet the requirements of the population, in an exercise to build useful public knowledge and accountability.

The INAI has been given the task of identifying, analyzing and systematizing the requested information, preparing a series of questions that are sent to the Ministry of Health for its attention, as part of the actions agreed at the working table between both institutions.

Among the most frequently asked questions, actions implemented by health personnel stand out; general aspects of COVID-19; registered cases; International cooperation; medical equipment and infrastructure; diagnostic test statistics; information from the National Health Council.

Also, statistical information on influenza; statistical information on pneumonia; virus action plan or protocol; budget assigned for their care and financial support, and responsibility of public servants, the INAI reported in a statement.

“The numbers of the requests show the relevance of the exercise of the right of access to information during the emergency, as well as the need to implement Proactive Transparency actions and strategies that allow government authorities to provide useful information and timely, regardless of the suspension of legal terms provided in the Law, “he concluded.

GC

.