INAH workers accuse lack of payments

MEXICO CITY. The workers of the National Union of Professors of Scientific Research and Teaching (SNPICD) of National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) They started a petition on the Change.org platform to demand that their director, Diego Prieto, pay retroactively to the 74 workers who changed their category in compliance with the agreed mechanisms.

Since last June 9, the workers have requested the INAH holder to cover these debts, since “the above not only harms these workers, but also violates the General Working Conditions that govern the of the working life of INAH; and the Institute’s open career ladder process is affected, which is recognized as one of the most progressive in the federal sector, ”the academics asserted.

In addition, they expressed that it is not a free resource that is being requested, but a right. “It is not a gift, we only ask what we got for our academic performance. Stop affecting our human rights and the prestige of INAH ”.

This, because the professor-researchers complied with the evaluation processes to improve the quality of the work in favor of the INAH, but without the authority having made the salary adjustment.

At the moment, the petition has already added 10,900 signatures and the conveners have asked citizens to join the “energetic protest against the infringement of labor rights that imply a setback in the demands of all workers in the country.”

ART IN ABANDONED BUILDING

Visitors to the Colors Festival enjoy the work of urban artist Lounys, which is presented in an abandoned building in Paris, France.

The immersive sample of street art that takes place in a building in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, brings together the work of around 40 artists, including Onemizer, L’Empreinte-Jo-V, Codex and Ensemble Reel, among others.

The exhibition, which covers 400 square meters and fills the walls, ceilings, floors and even the cracks with color, will be open until June 30.

Photo: .

-From the Editorial Office

* In the following link you will find the latest news