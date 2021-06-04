INAH finds 17 burials in Xochimilco that reveal the transition from pre-Hispanic to Christian funerals

The arrangement of 17 burials at Xochimilco shed new light on the passage of Mesoamerican funeral rites and Christianity.

In an area of ​​approximately 630 square meters, specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have exhumed seven centuries of life of the xochimilca people. Through burials found in the vicinity of Mexico City, the archaeologists in charge of the study identified a clear transition between life pre-Hispanic culture and the Christian system of thought from the integers in Xochimilco.

New evidence of pre-Columbian life in the canals

Photo: Michael Runkel / Robert Harding RF / robertharding via AFP

The evidence is in the human remains. The burials at Xochimilco reveal that the people who inhabited the area during the pre-quauhémic era made considerable efforts to prevent their homes from flooding. With the discovery of at least 17 funeral spaces, the INAH seems to have found new information on the Mesoamerican ways of life prior to the evangelization of the territory.

The remains were found near the Xochimilco Sports Center, according to the institution’s official press release. The information collected so far revealed that the structures found date from the period Early Postclassic, between AD 900 and 1350. Even since then, the efforts of locals to re-use the resources that came from the floods. Mainly, the water from the canals.

However, the remains of this ancient living space reveal that it continued to be occupied even during the Late Postclassic period (1350-1521 AD): A bonfire and one room built of stone and adobe they betrayed the subsequent occupation. The archaeologists involved think that, at that time, this could be the home of a chinampero dedicated to agriculture.

Burials in Xochimilco: evidence of a colonial transition

Photo: Gerardo Vieyra / NurPhoto / AFP

The total extension of the housing complexes found has not yet been determined. However, it is a fact that some of them continued to function until the 19th century. In the patio of one the burials of Xochimilco were found, as a connection between the two located units.

The talavera and obsidian items found at the site suggest that this property belonged to a person of ancestry during that time. However, what really caught the researchers’ attention was the fact that funeral rites already contained syncretic elements.

Among archaeologists, he highlighted the difference between the positions of the two Christian burials found. Although both belong to the early colonial period, some of them were arranged with the corpse extended. In contrast, others were positioned flexed, as dictated by the Mesoamerican tradition.

The arrangement of the burial already corresponds to the Christian custom, but it continues to be an eminently Mesoamerican offering. This could be a key to explain the gradual change between the Pre-Quauhtemic customs and Catholic rites, printed to the population by the colonizers coming from Europe.

