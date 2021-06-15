Inability to resolve key resistances upward

ArcelorMittal logo

The price of ArcelorMittal It is unable to resolve upwards the significant resistance zone comprised around 27.735 / 27.63 euros per share, an area from which daily candles are registered with broad shadows above the range, an inability supported by (1 ) bearish divergences and (2) activation of sell signals on oscillators. In this way, the price is approaching the last growing minimum, projected from 25.89 euros, and whose violation, would enable an extension of the corrective movement to the area of ​​24.75 euros per share.

ArcelorMittal on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with green background), and Mid-range range (window with yellow background)