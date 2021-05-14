In Zimbabwe they are using deep learning to identify giraffes and understand why their population is declining

The giraffes They are one of the most emblematic animals on the African continent, but their population continues to decline. According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, from 1980 to now, the giraffe population has decreased from 155,000 animals to 117,000, 30%. There are six subspecies and all of them are considered vulnerable.

Many of them are in the Hwange National Park, located in Zimbabwe. Twenty percent of Zimbabwe’s giraffes are found there, but their population has been in free fall for 25 years, to the point where where before there were 14,500, now there are 1,600. Monitoring and controlling them is very important to avoid their extinction. It is also a daunting task and that is precisely why some French researchers are betting on deep learning.

Deep learning to identify giraffes

According to the researchers in this article published in the British Ecological Society, the deep learning system has been trained to distinguish individual giraffes, that is, to differentiate some giraffes from others. This tool aims to help conserve the species and prevent its extinction, since the causes that are causing this population decline are still being investigated.

It is something that could be done by eye, of course, but it would not be an easy thing. Each giraffe has a unique coat pattern (their brown spots on a lighter brown background), so it is not easy to identify them with the naked eye. However, it could be for a well-trained deep learning and image recognition model.

To do this, the team of researchers from Vincent Miele, lead author of the study, photographed 400 giraffes in Hwange between 2014 and 2018. Together, they collected 4,000 photos with which they created a training database. Thanks to a convolutional neural network (which analyzes images), a deep learning system was developed that, according to the researchers, is capable of identifying giraffes with a 90% accuracy.

The model was trained with five photos per giraffe, although these images were later altered in the laboratory to add variability and make the system more effective. The system is capable of obtaining the data related to the composition of giraffe groups, their history and their movements. The researchers also point out that it can also detect previously undetected animals.

It is based on free software and the researchers say it could be modified to apply to other animals, such as tigers, leopards, zebras, kudus and humpback whales.

Via | CEFE: Center d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Evolutive