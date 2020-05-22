Charlotte Flair will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

From the looks of it, the first title match has been announced for Charlotte Flair where she will put her female title of NXT at stake during a NXT Takeover. A few weeks ago, D-Generation X made an appearance in the yellow mark of NXT to give a special announcement, which would be the return of pay-per-view In Your House, but in a new version for NXT Takeover.

The great importance of the pay-per-view name of In Your House is because it was the series that collected the first events of WWE in the late 90s. Hence, some of his editions such as Backlash, Judgment Day or Unforgiven, they became annual events for several years, and even taking the example of Backlash to this day we keep it in mind in the calendar of WWE (despite several years of absence).

We have already seen last week as another of the most important matches on the undercard of NXT Takeover In Your House advertised, which involves Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross in his first individual duel, and as we reported, WWE has gone one step further to continue developing the card. Charlotte Flair will face Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat for the female title of NXT. We have seen the champion fight individually against the two applicants, but not together.

And in this way, WWE made it official from your official account NXT on the social network of Twitter:

