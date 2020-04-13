It is still more than a year before we see the first production Tesla Cybertruck on the road. More than enough time for new and exciting sketches to proliferate that imagine what tomorrow will be like when this electric pick-up is a reality. The last one, that of a caravan to match its futuristic aesthetics that takes advantage of its traction capacity to provide travelers with all the comforts.

The Cybertruck already accumulates more than 600,000 reserves at the moment, which ratify it as the most anticipated electric car in recent years, if not always. Its 800 kilometers of autonomy and the power of its trimotor configuration, with the power to tow 6,300 kilos and an acceleration from 0 to 100 less than three seconds, contribute to the fact that many see it as a potential rival to the Ford F-150.

But as impressive as its performance is its exterior aesthetics, defined by an exoskeleton that gives it a bullet-proof resistance and the most unique silhouette the industry has seen in recent years. Hence, it has inspired a thousand concepts from its presentation, from an ad hoc house to the caravan that concerns us at the moment.

It should be noted that this is a simple creative exercise, so that in no case the image comes from Tesla nor does it anticipate a functional caravan under development. Although given the popularity of the model, it is only a matter of time before an enthusiastic owner orders the production of a similar product.

The production of the Tesla Cybertruck will begin at the end of the year 2021. The first versions to be manufactured will be those with two and three engines, while in 2022 it will be the turn of the single-propeller, which is the most affordable and stands at 39,900. Dollars.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.