Fifteen undocumented persons who claimed to be of Dominican nationality were arrested on Thursday by Puerto Rican and federal authorities on the beach of Combate in the municipality of Cabo Rojo, on the southwestern tip of the Caribbean island.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reported through a statement that agents of the Border Patrol, the Puerto Rico Police and the Cabo Rojo Municipal Police intervened in the joint operation.

The statement indicates that earlier in the day the Ramey Border Patrol, which operates in the northwest area of ​​Puerto Rico, received a notice of an immigrant incursion through a coastal area called “Los Pozos” in Cabo Rojo, in the southwest end of the island.

Border Patrol agents from Ramey arrived in the area to start a search along with the Puerto Rico Police and the Municipal of Cabo Rojo.

The statement details that fifteen foreigners, three women and twelve men, who claimed to be citizens of the Dominican Republic, were detained.

All the foreigners were transported to the Ramey station for processing.

The statement highlights that operations like these are made possible by the Stonegarden Grant Program (OPSG), designed to enhance Border Patrol cooperation and coordination with local agencies in the joint goal of ensuring border security.

The Ramey Sector is one of twenty-one sectors scattered throughout the United States, encompassing the United States territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Ramey is the only Border Patrol sector located outside of the continental United States.

The entire border area of ​​the sector is made up of coasts and its area of ​​responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water, including the twelve mile strip of territorial water that surrounds the islands.