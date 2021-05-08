In yellow, Galilea Montijo unseats Legarreta in mini | Instagram

Impressive !, the beautiful Galilea Montijo She caught the eye on the Hoy Program last Friday, May 7, with a mini dress that showed off her shapely legs in all their splendor and left the beautiful Andrea Legarreta in the background.

Both drivers of Hoy appeared before the audience with mini dresses; However, the undisputed winner of the supiros was on this occasion the beautiful Galilea Montijo. Gali chose for the occasion a yellow dress with a huge sequined strawberry, the garment was complemented with some fancy slippers and her hair down.

The beautiful actress from Guadalajara stole sighs in the forum and behind the screen by showing off her curvy figure and her shapely legs with this beautiful seasonal outfit; while Érik Rubín’s wife looked more sober.

It may interest you: “I’m worried”, Lizbeth Rodríguez talks about contagion

Contrary to Montijo’s youth wardrobe, Andrea Legarreta She was also presented with a mini dress; however, this one was more elegant and sober. A black dress with silver glitter and her abundant relaxed hair were the outfit of the beautiful Andy.

Definitely, both conductors of the Today Program They looked more than beautiful, but the outfit of Martha Galilea Montijo was more striking and flattering to the star than that of Andrea Legarreta Martinez.

It may interest you: “Gorrón”, they exhibit Hoy’s driver for eating and not paying

The wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias has given much to talk about in recent days since her abdomen has been observed somewhat bulging on television, the rumors that Galilea could be pregnant once again did not wait; Kaffie even assured that very soon he would announce the exclusive in a magazine.

Montijo has already denied on several occasions that he is expecting a baby and assured that the cause of his bulging belly is colitis, which he now attributes to the tension that is experienced every day in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez’s outfit about to lose control

A couple of days ago, the beautiful television presenter famous for programs like Vida TV and Pequeños Gigantes wore a dress that made her belly more evident, but gave more to speak of than that.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Montijo showed off her legs in the rather short dress, but it had an opening that apparently was quite uncomfortable for the driver, who on continuous occasions saw the need to lower her dress, but finally betrayed her and ended up showing that what she had under the dress it was black.