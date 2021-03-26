In yellow !, Andrea Legarreta shines on Galilea Montijo | Instagram

He stole every look!. The beautiful actress Andrea Legarreta looked like never before in the Today Program and he shone on the beautiful Galilea Montijo with a yellow outfit that showed what the famous wife of Erik Rubín rarely shows.

The television host She did not miss the opportunity to shine not only on the small screen, but also on social networks, where Andrea shared her ourfit from two perspectives and the truth is that it makes her look very beautiful and completely springtime.

Very according to the season, Andrea Legarreta chose for the occasion a yellow lace dress that seems to be quite modest; However, the front of the outfit makes her look very serious and fresh at the same time because of the yellow color, but from the back, a pronounced neckline in the back gives her a rather flirtatious air that ultimately overthrows her driving partner Galilea Montijo.

The radio host also accompanied her dream outfit with golden sneakers and her beautiful smile that made her shine even more in the photographs and during the broadcast of the television program.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez She showed the spirit of spring as a whole and took advantage of the description of her publication to thank her for her spectacular outfit.

Love and now !!! . This beautiful absolutely painted spring dress you find at @latingal_boutique.

The oldest driver on Hoy has not stopped showing that age is just a number and at 49 years old she looks really beautiful and youthful. Short shorts and fresh looks are a constant in the television star’s wardrobe.

Andrea shared these photos 16 hours ago and has exceeded 35 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Of course, her husband, the former Timbiriche, could not fail to react to the happy photographs of the mother of his daughters.

Siiiii Amalia , wrote Rubín referring to his wife’s text.

Recently, Legarreta had a very bitter drink after her husband decided to give an interview to youtuber Escorpión Dorado. During the program, the singer “talked about more”, as he had no qualms about talking about the loves of his youth.

Erik Rubín shared names and details of the loves that are on his list and of course, Thalía and Salma Hayek were the names that attracted the most attention during the anecdotes of Legarreta’s famous husband.

Mía and Nina Rubín’s father shared that he wanted Thalía Sodi when they were in Timbiriche, but when he least thought, she came from the hand of Diego Schoening, a very close friend of Rubín, since they were already dating. However, the interpreter had no qualms about saying that when they discussed the “ganon” it was he who ended up comforting the beautiful Thalía.

On the other hand, when talking about Salma Hayek he described her as a “cupcake”, he indicated that he met the now Hollywood star in the United States when he was going to record an album and it was a one night stand. He highlighted remembering him fondly and worshiping Hayek, whom he described as someone incredible. He added that since that night they have not met again.