In Windows 11 we can install Android apps outside the Amazon store

06/28/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Windows 11 was officially presented last Thursday, at an event where we were able to witness all the new features that this new operating system would offer us. And without a doubt, one of the most praised functions was the possibility of find Android apps through the Microsoft Store. To do this, we would need to install the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft store, the official site where many of the Android applications will be found in Windows 11. However, users had doubts as to whether we could install APKs from unknown sources, that is, without using the Amazon store. Users will like the answer to this.

It was Miguel de Icaza, an engineer at Microsoft, who has assured through Twitter that Android applications can also be installed without the need for the Amazon Appstore. In this way, everything indicates that users will be able to interact with files in APK format, which, as you know, is the format in which Android applications are found. However, de Icaza has not revealed the method, as it is unknown to us at the moment.

And it is! – Miguel de Icaza (@migueldeicaza) June 25, 2021

To achieve compatibility for Android apps on Windows 11, Microsoft uses the technology of Intel Bridge, being able to run Android apps natively. Knowing this, we only need to know how we could install apps without using the Amazon store. However, knowing that it will be possible, has already reassured many users.

Windows 11 will start to arrive for free at Christmas this year through an update. This will arrive progressively and will last until 2022. You can enter this article where we discuss the necessary requirements to run this new version on our system.