In Williams they think Russell would be “happy” to stay

Russell has shone for Williams since he debuted in the F1 with the team in 2019 despite the problems suffered by the team, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

Mercedes has had Russell as one of its junior drivers since 2017, and is known to be considering him for addition to its starting team. Formula 1 next year.

Lewis Hamilton is expected to sign a new contract with Mercedes, after confirming this week that talks are already underway, while Valtteri Bottas’ future is uncertain.

Russell has yet to talk to Mercedes about plans for next season, but has already said that he would like to have a multi-year deal starting in 2022, regardless of where he runs.

I got itWilliams team boss was confident that Russell would be happy to stay next year if he were not given the chance to drive for Mercedes, because he believes the young Brit can see the positive direction in which the team is moving. .

“George’s contract ends at the end of the year, a three-year contract that ends, that’s it: he’s free at the end of the year,” Capito said.

“I think right now, he likes being at Williams. He likes working with us. He sees where the team is going. He sees the changes we are making, the approach we are taking. So he supports us and is very positive in all of that. “.

“Of course, if you had the opportunity to go in a Mercedes, it would be stupid not to. But if you don’t have the opportunity to get in a Mercedes, I think you would be very happy to stay at Williams. This is all we can work for and expect”.

Mercedes has made it clear that he will not rush to make a decision on his lineup for next year, but Capito is relaxed with the situation that leaves him Williams.

“We are not at the mercy of anyone,” Capito said. “It’s a contract that ends, and whenever a driver’s contract ends, wherever he is, he may move or stay. It is a normal discussion.”

“Of course we have to have a backup plan, because we also see the likelihood that Mercedes will make an offer to him. And then we have to see. But at the moment, I don’t see that we have any need to act before Mercedes has decided what what are you going to do”.

