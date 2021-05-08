In whose hands is Barça left to win LaLiga?

05/08/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

FC Barcelona no longer depends on itself to get the LaLiga 2020-2021 title. This Saturday at the Camp Nou, one of the key games for the title dispute between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid ended in a draw, leaving the Barça team in a delicate position to become champions.

With three days to go, Ronald Koeman’s team has to win all its matches and rely on the puncture of its competitors to be able to lift the league title. The three remaining days are before I raised at home, the visit of the Celtic to the Camp Nou and, finally, the visit to Ipurúa to play against the Eibar.

On the part of Atlético, the tie leaves them at the top of the ranking, but not depending on themselves to win the regular competition. The next day, Simeone’s men host the Wanda Metropolitano Real society, and in the next they return to have a visit to their fiefdom, in this case Osasuna. The last day will be played at the José Zorrilla Stadium against the Real Valladolid.

If Madrid beat Sevilla this Sunday, it will lead and still have three more games to grab the title. If the game in Valdebebas ends in a visitor victory or a draw like the one at Camp Nou, Atlético would continue to be the leader. With a point from Madrid in the game, Barça has to rely on another stumble from Zidane’s in the three remaining games: against him grenade in the Nuevo Los Cármenes, before the Athletic in San Mamés and at home before him Villarreal on the last day.

The last two days of LaLiga will be played in a unified schedule in which it will be known instantly in which position each team finishes. The penultimate day will be Sunday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., while the last will be the Sunday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m..