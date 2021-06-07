In white outfit and ruffles Livia Brito shines on the beach | Instagram

The actress Livia Brito shows off her curves with a very trendy outfit for those days at the beach, a white piece with ruffles on the front uncovered the enchanting beauty of the next protagonist of “The soulless“

The “cuban“which debuted in Mexico in 2010 in the remembered production of” Triunfo del amor “, Livia britoOnce again, she wastes beauty and elegance by showing herself in a photograph in which she wears the best outfit with the color of the season.

In a complete beach outfit in white with ruffles, the “TV actress“He left all his” aLIVIAnados “completely speechless.

One of the moments that I enjoy the most in my life, my #BebesDeLuz is being near the sea, letting the breeze reach me and seeing all the seagulls fly.

It was the message with which Livia Brito Pestana accompanied the publication in which she added 174. 861 I like it, as well as various comments and reactions in which her loyal fans threw a shower of compliments.

And there is no doubt that the artist who ventured into Mexican television under the role of “Fernanda Sandoval” wastes beauty and charm in each of her appearances.

Undoubtedly the “model” did not stop surprising her “babies of light” as she affectionately calls her followers who were astonished with her beauty … “But mamiiiiiiii”, reads one of the comments that the actress and host wrote @lauracarmine.

Likewise, the actress @verojaspeado commented “How beautiful my Livi” followed by a heart, which was added to many other comments from users who are assiduous in the life of the interpreter.

, Bellaaaa, ‘Hermosaaaa’, ‘Of the best moments in life’, ‘Very pretty’, ‘You are totally beautiful’, were other comments that accompany the publication.

Like a mermaid out of the sea, Brito Pestana poses very flirtatiously in the photograph in which she leaves her shoulders exposed as well as her beautiful legs while looking very hard at the camera.

Surrounded by a natural setting which can be seen somewhat out of focus to give all the prominence to the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream”, photography undoubtedly became one of the most spoiled of all her sessions.

If there is something that the native of La Hábana, Cuba loves is being surrounded by nature and if it is the best beach, that is why most of her sessions select these backgrounds for her photographs.

Brito Pestana, who has been in the midst of strong preparations to play “Fernanda Linares” in the production of José Alberto, “El Güero” Castro, which is presumed to arrive on the screen during the month of July in primetime, will mark his I return to acting with this new project.

In this new story, he will share the leading role with José Ron and other figures that have already been confirmed, including Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson, among others.

However, the “model” and “Tik Toker” have also aroused some controversial opinions, particularly from some users on the part of the networks who are against the artist having another chance after having launched strong comments against Mexicans.

It was particularly the journalist Claudia de Icaza who commented with a hashtag on Twitter # ¡pagaloquedebes !, that she would not see the telenovela since, as the “La Piloto” actress has been known until today, has not covered the economic damages caused to the journalist who He photographed her last July on the beaches of Quintana Roo.