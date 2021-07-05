In white, Maribel Guardia celebrates her Sunday, very fresh and flirtatious | INSTAGRAM

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia will always capture as much attention as possible and at the same time keep her faithful admirers on social networks, quite happy, so with the image he published just a few hours ago, he is no exception.

Although, normally we were used to seeing her posing as only she knows how to do it, wearing very attractive outfits that let her figure shine to the fullest, in addition to always wearing all kinds of glamorous high heel shoes and platforms, which turn their incredible legs to the maximum, managing to capture the eyes of young and old, when entering the snapshot application.

On this occasion, the opposite happened because in this piece of entertainment it appeared in a way in which we do not see it very often, that’s right, for the Photography This Sunday the beautiful Costa Rican chose to wear a fresh white dress, loose and fully covered, only with a couple of flirty details that fascinated the audience.

It is about the cut of the textile piece, being a day dress, ideal for walking in the garden, it has bare shoulders and is Chanel cut, which allows us to appreciate how beautiful her toned legs are.

To perfectly match her outfit, she complemented it using a cute little hat, and a pair of comfortable flats, all in neutral colors, to stand out wherever she goes, using her long loose and straight hair, this look caused a sensation among the followers from Maribel, to whom he wished a nice Sunday.

The publication has barely 5 hours of having been shared and already has little more than 16 thousand reactions and a huge amount of comments that flatter to the maximum the impressive beauty of the Televisa collaborator, highlighting among them, how beautiful her smile is, the same one that manages to light up any person’s gray day

And just an hour ago, he notified through another publication that next August he will participate in the “Comic Tenorio” with his character “Doña Inés”, the event opens on the 13th of the mentioned month and hopes that you will not lose it, because as she says “Laughter is a remedy for the soul.”