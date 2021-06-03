In white lycra, Alexa Dellanos wears a new look, pink hair | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos always seeks to have a surprise to show us and this time it is about her new lookThat’s right, her new pink hair and she showed it off to us while wearing a cute set of white lycra.

This is the last photograph placed on the Official instagram of the beautiful influencer, who by the way is the daughter of one of the most recognized and beloved presenters of Telemundo Myrka Dellanos, in a snapshot in which we could see that she painted her hair pink, she put on a brown hat and that white lycra outfit that made her look wholesale charms.

In the first of the photographs we can see how the young woman is leaning on what seems to be the balcony of a room looking very beautiful and looking towards the camera while in the second piece of entertainment we can appreciate her from behind while she observes the city and its fans their charms.

The photos were very well received and you have managed to collect more than 76,000 likes in a few hours but that will surely continue to increase as users who know it and who enjoy its content have dedicated themselves to sharing their novelties.

Of course, the young woman wants to continue to maintain an active communication with her hearing skin, so she has not stopped placing photos and videos in her stories, as in these moments she has placed some images of what seems to be one of her new collaborations with Fenty Skin, she was probably contacted by the company to share her products And he did it a great way.

A few days ago he told us that he was preparing a surprise so possibly very soon we will have some kind of announcement from him and we recommend that you keep an eye on Show News so as not to miss out on it.

But that’s not all because apart from being 100% with her work as an influencer and as a model, the young woman also wants to support all those people who continue to share a little of her wisdom and some images with motivational words, with which she seeks that you can reflect and learn some things, such as one that he placed in which he assures that we need four types of love: mental, physical, emotional and spiritual.

Alexa Dellanos is in a constant search for happiness, always striving and improving as a person as much as possible as well as remaining well focused on her career and work.