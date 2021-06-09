In white and gorgeous, Maribel Guardia captivates her audience | INSTAGRAM

If we are sure of something, it is that beautiful actress Y Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia does not stop surprising her beloved audience with her new photos practically every day on her official Instagram, making users feel a variety of things.

First of all, there are users who are fans who come to like to comment positive things and give them their full support by giving them the interactions they need to continue growing in their social media.

But even though there are so many who want it, there are also other users who come to comment negative things, whom other users qualify as “the envious ones”.

In today’s photo the beautiful Maribel appears with a white set with very nice red Y Elegant, in addition to combining it with sneakers Also red that perfectly adorned her silhouette and made her look like a young girl.

The photo quickly captured the attention of the Internet and reached more than 40,000 likes in just a few minutes, so it could be said that it was a success plus he had the opportunity to share the store that provided him the attire.

That’s right, Maribel Guardia has been undertaking as an influencer receiving various packages with clothes using them in such a way that her fans are simply interested in buying them to also use them and see if they are just as handsome.

Of course, Maribel is an excellent citizen and actress, so practically everything she does is done with great care and dedication, always paying the slightest attention to detail and showing that she is an excellent person and very complete in all aspects. of their life.

In the description of the image, apart from promoting the store a bit, he also took the opportunity to send a positive vibe to all those people who come to his profile and read it.

In Show News we consider that Maribel Guardia has everything to continue succeeding and we will continue to bring you her best information, news, curiosities, photographs and even some other rumors that arise around her, as it is worth mentioning that lately she has been in view of all by family matters and specifically about your child’s situation.