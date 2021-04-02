In which theaters do you see ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’

‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ has finally hit theaters. The feature film that serves both as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the original anime and as the final closure for the story of the Chosen Children should have been released last year, but due to the pandemic it has had to wait for Easter in 2021 to reach. Selecta Vision has already published the list of cinemas where the film directed by Tomohisa Taguchi can be seen:

‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ takes place several years after the events of ‘Digimon Adventure Tri’, a continuation of the anime that debuted in 2015 and featured Tai, Matt, Sora and the other older protagonists. In the film, a series of strange phenomena puts Tai on alert again. The World’s Chosen Children and their Digimon are in danger. A new threat awaits them in the Digital World, but that’s just one of their problems.

Tai and Matt have to face a harsh reality. They are about to finish university, and although they assumed that Agumon and Gabumon would always be by their side, They are going to discover that the rules of the bond between a Digimon and their Child can be the most cruel. Excitement, adventure, action and good nostalgia await us in cinemas.

The original voices

Selecta Visión has wanted the return of ‘Digimon’ to the big screen to be the most special, and that is why it has had all the original actors and actresses of dubbing that they could. Blanca Rada, voice of Tai, has been in charge of directing the film’s Spanish voices, among which we find Mariano García as Matt, Marta Sáinz as Sora, Raquel Martín as Izzy, Pepa Agudo as Mimi, Diana Torres as TK, Rafael Calvo as Agumon and Eugenio Barona as Gabumon.