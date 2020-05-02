During this confinement that already seems to be glimpsing their departure, going out to shop is almost the only activity that many have done on the street. The home delivery services of the different Spanish supermarkets have been overwhelmed, and this has also had a negative impact on the pocket of not a few people.

Have we spent more on food even though we haven’t left home? It is possible in some cases and definitely true in others. So here we bring you a price comparison in the form of an app: the OCU Market

OCU Market app

Released just at the end of March, this official application of the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) is a price comparator of the cheapest establishments in the neighborhood for the products that usually make up your shopping basket.

You just have to read the product barcode with your mobile or look for it by hand, and OCU Market will show you on a map the updated price of more than 150,000 references of food or drugstore that contains the app, so you can see where it is cheaper.

The results come out in an interface with 2 columns:

– The first is the price, looking for example where milk is cheaper

– The second is nutritional information of that product

Which product is healthier

And the OCU Market app is also a health comparator, since it also offers nutritional evaluations. Specific, a global assessment (Nutriscore), accompanied by the amounts and the assessment of the fats, saturated fats, salt and sugars of each foodor, together with the information on its degree of processing (Nova classification). Regarding the list of supermarkets compared, the app searches among others in the lists of:

– To field

– Caprabo

– Carrefour

– Condis

– Day

– The English Court

– Eroski

The application is free to download and is available for Android and iOS. The only requirement is that you need an OCU account, so you can become an ‘OCU sympathizer’ in no time to use the app.

Download OCU Market for Android

Download OCU Market for iOS