The show must continue… filming. The big streaming platforms can not continue resting for much longer, users pay for content and it is always good to have something new to see, but with the large number of productions stopped, it is necessary that they continue to see how they can fulfill to deliver all the new series that have pending. That is why Netflix and Amazon will restart their productions in Europe, where little by little they are emerging from the contingency, we tell you where and what they will be.

A few days ago it was announced that New Zealand would be one of the first countries to open its doors again, so the long-awaited James Cameron movie ‘Avatar 2’ and the Amazon series on ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will be those that could continue in a short time, as long as they follow the government’s rules. Not so in the United States, where it is still very difficult to return to normal, for the moment.

Now it is France’s turn, Netflix and Amazon will restart their productions in this country, with two productions that have already been announced and cannot continue wasting time, so the production team will have to rush to be able to deliver everything on time, it is of the series ‘Voltaire, Mixte’ from Amazon and rse Arsene Lupin ’from Netflix.

The first will begin taping in mid-July and is about how a boys’ high school begins allowing women into its classrooms. It will be set in France from the 1960s. The plan is to talk about issues of love, emancipation, sexuality, and acceptance.

On the other hand we have ‘Arsene Lupine’ will see a contemporary version of the adventures written by Maurice LeBlanc about a thief with a white glove. Production will begin filming on June 2. Although this story has already been adapted for film and TV, it will be the first time that an African American actor has taken the leading role, Omar Sy (‘The Intouchables’).