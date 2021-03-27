In which communities is the incidence of coronavirus growing the fastest?

Bad omens come from the north of the peninsula. No one dares to call it fourth wave yet, but the curves of the epidemic point each day somewhat higher, especially in some of the communities north of the Central Plateau.

The national epidemiological week – which lasts until Friday since the Ministry of Health has not published data on the epidemic on weekends since July, although several autonomies do – has ended with an increase in the incidence of the virus for the first time after several weeks of continuous decline.

Specific the incidence at 14 days has increased on average by 7.8% between this Friday and Monday, although it has not done the same in all territories. This indicator has increased particularly strongly in Navarra (+ 42.34%) and La Rioja (+ 27.55%), although it has also increased in the Basque Country (+ 14%), Extremadura (+ 12.3%) , Cantabria (+ 12.2%), Catalonia (+ 12%), Castilla-La Mancha (+ 10.8%), Balearic Islands (+ 10.4%) and Madrid (+ 10.4%).

As well this indicator rises, although more moderately, in Castilla y León (6.1%), Asturias (4.3%), Andalusia (1.7%), Canarias (1.6%), Ceuta (1.4%) and Aragon (0.7%) . Transmission has only fallen in the Valencian Community (-8.9%), Galicia (-7.3%), Melilla (-2.5%) and Murcia (-0.9%).

The information that comes from the hospitals indicates that the stagnation in the transmission of which was talked about last week is already noticeable in the income. Regarding Monday this week, there are just 162 fewer people admitted by Covid -the previous week there were 699- and only 120 in the ICU -the last week there were 236-.

But observing only the still photo that leaves the daily increase in incidence at 14 days makes important nuances are lost. When the 7-day incidence represents more than 50% of the 14-day incidence it means that something is wrong. In fact, even when this indicator – also called the ‘rate ratio’ – exceeds 40%, there are already reasons for concern.

And at the moment up to eight communities meet this condition. Is about Navarra (64.6%), La Rioja (63.3%), Balearic Islands (54.8%), Basque Country (53.9%) Cantabria (52.9%), Castilla y León (52%), Aragon (51.8%) and Canarias (50.9%).