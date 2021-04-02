In which cases will I receive a single dose if I had the virus?

It is not yet known how long acquired immunity lasts after being infected with coronavirus. Some studies have been able to make approximations that indicate a decrease in the number of antibodies over the months, but it is still too early to confirm how long it lasts; so the Government has chosen to vaccinate people who have been infected with coronavirus. Of course, prioritizing the first dose above all and lengthening the period set between the first injection and the second.

This is contemplated in the latest update of the Vaccination Strategy published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health in which, among other points, the steps to follow for patients who have been infected are detailed. before getting vaccinated, or even after receiving the first dose.

People 65 years of age and younger will reportedly not receive the second dose of the vaccine within the timeframe established for other population groups. Namely, that second injection is not suppressed, but rather postponed, according to age and time of infection.

At least six months from the contagion

In this way, they determine that, in the case of people aged 65 or under who have infected after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, they will receive the second injection six months after infection.

On the other hand, for which have been infected before the first injection, they will receive a single dose at least six months after a positive diagnosis. That is, they will have to have spent at least six months to be immunized. “In case it is administered before those six months have elapsed, the dose will be considered valid and it will not be necessary to administer more”, they specify.

All those people who have over 65 years they will receive the complete guideline, as established with the other groups. However, in the event that a patient becomes infected after the first dose, they will have to wait to receive the second. But, unlike the other age group, they will receive it as soon as they recover from the infection and once the isolation period has ended.

For all cases it will be used a messenger RNA vaccine -that is, either Pfizer or Moderna- with the aim of allocating the Janssen single-dose to the rest of the population and advancing the immunization process; as well as to “vaccinate susceptible people as soon as possible”.

What if I am in close contact or have symptoms?

In the event that a person is in quarantine due to being in close contact with a positive or having symptoms compatible with coronavirus infection, vaccination should be postponed until completion of isolation.

“The second dose is not necessary”

This decision is made, as reported, after analyzing the studies carried out in this regard that show a high generation of antibodies after infection by SARS-CoV-2 and some very low chance of reinfection in the six months after infection.

“It has been observed that in people under 65 years of age the protection conferred by natural immunity to reinfection is around 80% in a six-month follow-up period, decreasing to 47% in those older than this age “, they affirm.

In addition, Health ensures that the administration of the second dose of the vaccine in people with previous infection and detectable antibodies before the first injection “It does not improve the cellular response, which may indicate that the second dose is not necessary.”