In what order do COVID symptoms usually appear?

Research conducted by the University of Southern California has shed a little more light on the characteristic symptoms of Covid-19. According to the study, the Covid symptom picture begins to manifest itself with the onset of fever.

After it, coughing and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea would begin to appear. However, as Healthline indicates, there are specialists who point out that this progression does not always hold for all cases, which is important to note.

In the course of contagion of Covid-19, fever will appear first and later, cough and muscle pain. Photo: Shutterstock

Nature of the data

For the research, experts from the University of Southern California studied the incidence of symptoms from data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 55,000 cases of Covid-19 in China.

The researchers also took a look at a data set of around 1,100 cases within the period of December 2019 and January 2020 that was collected by the National Health Commission in China.

On the other hand, to compare the order of the symptoms of Covid-19 with the characteristic order of influenza, the researchers analyzed data from more than 2,000 cases of influenza in North America, Europe, and the Eastern Hemisphere.

Research findings

As previously stated, the investigation determined that the order of Covid-19 symptoms consists of fever, cough or muscle pain, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Based on this, the presence or absence of fever can be used as a method to determine if a person is experiencing a symptomatic manifestation of Covid-19 or if, instead, they could be suffering from a regular flu picture.

However, despite the fact that fever is one of the most common symptoms of the disease, specialists who have treated cases of this virus affirm that the reality may be quite different from what this study could establish.

For example, there have been documented cases of people who only experience a loss of smell or taste, but who feel good in other respects. There have also been patients who have only had skin discoloration, without a cough, fever, or inflammation.

Therefore, the research indicates that medical specialists must be very attentive and keep an open mind when dealing with a case of Covid-19 since patients do not always show symptoms generally linked to the disease.

The foregoing is even more relevant if the different variables of the disease are taken into account, and how they differ in terms of intensity of symptoms or their quantity.

A tentative progression of the symptomatic manifestation of Covid-19 broadens our understanding of the disease, and also helps us to better distinguish it from diseases with similar symptoms, such as the common cold.

