The coronavirus COVID-19 has come to affect different economic sectors, but it is definitely the SMEs that will be most affected by its brand. Especially for the measures that have been taken around the world and Mexico.

Small and medium-sized companies generate up to 72 percent of employment and 52 percent of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product. Imagine that there are more than 4.1 million micro-businesses in our country and that they contribute up to 41.8 percent of total employment.

It will be these that will see affectations of 50 to 100 percent, bordering on the closure of some of these.

Building a marketing budget is a bit more difficult if it’s the first time. Gratner reports report that by 2021 digital advertising in general and paid searches will account for 46 percent of advertising investment.

Starting points and how to distribute them.

Digital Marketing Strategies says that a general investment would be 10 percent of gross income, so LUSBA mentions that if it is the first time you create your budget, allocating 7 or 8 percent is a good start.

Inboundcycle gives some examples that can serve as a guide as possible games; from software, public relations and advertising (print media, online, television or radio).

In addition to some extras such as events and sponsorships, along with expenses in advertising agencies, website or blog maintenance, content generation for the blog, graphic design and merchandising.

A third of the budget goes to martech marketing technology, they grow every year, according to the emred portal in 2017 they grew 22 percent and in 2018 29 percent.

On the other hand, online advertising takes two thirds of the budget and emred, distributes or 25 by the way between SEM, SEO, the website and blog. 10 percent is dedicated to innovation.

Now we must take control so as not to lose the sense of each one of these. Inboundcycle recommends making a template with all the brand data.

First separate by categories, each item to which you will allocate the budget separately and we must indicate each budget according to the item, we can also make notes of what is spent each month and what is left over.

