In Washington they have “covid parties” to contract the coronavirus.

In Washigton state, some people are intentionally ignoring health recommendations and throwing covid parties to catch the coronavirus, Walla Walla health authorities reported.

Miami World / AP

Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, revealed that the tracing of contacts has revealed that some people have attended parties with the idea that it is better to get sick from the coronavirus now and put an end to that, as reported this week by the Union-Bulletin newspaper.

New cases have been reported in the county as a result of such meetings, DeBolt said.

“We asked about the contacts, and there are about 25 people because: ‘We were at a COVID party,'” said DeBolt, who said that such events are irresponsible and unacceptable.

Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber noted that disobeying Governor Jay Inslee’s order to “Stay Home Stay Healthy” issued on March 23 is against the law.

“We are not going to overdo it,” he said. “But we are going to get in touch with the people who tested positive and follow them up by phone, bringing them up to date on possible minor crimes for disobeying the governor’s orders. If we find intentional violations, we will refer them to the city attorney. ”

As of Wednesday, Walla Walla County has 94 infections, including some employees of the Tyson Fresh Meats meat processing plant. One person has died from the disease, according to health authorities.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, noting that gathering in groups during the pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and increases the risk of hospitalization, and even death, among people.

“Also, it is unknown whether people recovering from COVID-19 are protected in the long term,” said John Wiesman, the state’s secretary of health. “This type of unnecessary behavior could create an increase in cases that further delays the state’s ability to have a gradual reopening.”