The concern with the appearance of new cases of covid-19 in Espírito Santo has forced some municipalities to adopt new strategies of combat. In the capital Vitória, for example, the City Hall determined that the duration of the wake is a maximum of two hours. This Friday, the 17th, the State registered 952 cases of infections by the new coronavirus and 28 deaths.

In the capital there are 209 confirmed cases of the disease. To ensure the safety of professionals who work in funeral homes and cemeteries in Vitória, in addition to families who need to use these services, the Municipal Health Department has published a policy with measures to be followed by funeral service providers and also during funeral ceremonies.

Funerals, for example, should take place with as few people as possible, so that the minimum distance of two meters between them is guaranteed and there is no crowding. For this, relaying in wake rooms is allowed, the duration of which must be up to 2 hours, with the coffin sealed and closed during the ceremony.

Burial should take place, whenever possible, on the date of death. No handshakes, hugs or any physical contact between funeral participants are indicated. It is recommended that people with flu symptoms, children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with immunosuppression or with chronic illness do not participate in the ceremony.

“These are preventive measures for the spread of the new coronavirus in the work environment of these funeral service providers and also among family members during the burial,” explained the manager of health surveillance in the capital, Flávia Riegert.

The cemeteries of Vitória also receive cleaning of doors, handles, walls, ceilings, chapels and paths. In addition, bottles of gel alcohol were placed at the entrance to the mortuary chapels and soaps in the bathrooms.

The municipalities of Vila Velha and Serra, which are in the metropolitan region, lead the ranking with the highest number of confirmed cases. Together, they add up to 501 infected. In Vila Velha, one of the city’s last measures to prevent crowding and transmission of the virus was to suspend Wi-Fi internet access in tourist spots and city squares.

“We have suspended access temporarily to avoid the presence of people in these places and to encourage social isolation,” said the Municipal Secretary for Administration and Finance, Rafael Gumiero. The service will be resumed as soon as possible and following the guidelines of the sanitary and health agencies.

In Serra, the municipal administration cut spending on fuel, phones, energy and used the money to invest in fighting the new coronavirus. A reduction of up to 50% in contracts was determined.

Restriction in supermarkets and bakeries

As of this Friday, 17, the Espírito Santo governor, Renato Casagrande, published in the Official Gazette of the State a new decree that guides entrepreneurs to reduce the number of people in supermarkets and bakeries. The imposed limitation determines that there is only one person per ten square meters. The objective is to force and restrict the crowding of customers in these locations.

The determination also highlights that, if there is a queue at these places, a 1.5 meter clearance is mandatory. Companies must demarcate the areas and disinfect the carts and baskets, after using the customers. All employees must wear masks for protection.

Drones with speakers

Still trying to avoid crowds of people on the streets and beaches of Espírito Santo, the Military Police are studying the deployment of drones with loudspeakers. The nine pieces of equipment are already being tested. They were purchased to help fight crime and should be used during the pandemic.

In a press conference broadcast over the internet, Casagrande explained that the State has carried out 400 tests per day of the covid-19. “Our laboratory is the one that performs the most tests in Brazil. The state today is the largest in the number of tests in the country,” he said. The governor also assured that rapid tests will be done with blood droplets, which may advance new results of the disease.

ICU beds

Currently, Espírito Santo has 160 ICU beds to care for patients infected with the new coronavirus; 26 of them are already busy with people who tested positive for the disease. Another 84 occupy a vacancy because they had severe acute respiratory syndrome and are awaiting results to confirm or not the disease.

