In video Noelia invites fans to see her exclusive content! | Instagram

One of the singers The most influential and successful Puerto Rican women not only in the musical field but also in the business world is undoubtedly the beautiful Noelia, who recently decided to behave naughty and invite her followers to be part of her OnlyFans.

Turned into a celebrity this beauty from San Juan Puerto Rico, the singer interpreter of “I did not fail“A single that he released recently, he has managed to keep his followers very attentive to its content, because he usually publishes photos or videos that are sometimes a little risque, something that Internet users quite like.

Noelia He published a new video two hours ago in which he appears posing while wearing a pretty flirty outfit with transparencies that left several of his fans more than fascinated.

For this beautiful model and Instagram personality it is not difficult at all to conquer Internet users again and again, she knows very well what she sells and takes advantage of it, things are even easier for her thanks to the fact that she is an extremely beautiful woman.

Wearing a long-sleeved blouse with a shallow “V” neck and transparent leggings which are her brand. Noelicious, these are easy to identify because their entire line has a kiss marked on the hips.

The singer is encouraging her followers and Internet users who happen to walk through her Instagram account, to see her new content in said application, although she does not mention the name, knowing that they will be able to meet her there.

To further accentuate this look, Noelia is wearing military boots that seem to be made of patent leather and that are also high and platform, this shoe and the shades she is wearing are quite showy, managing to attract even more attention.

With more than 6 thousand reproductions, the singer, model and businesswoman delighted several Internet users, although it could not be said for sure how many users have seen the video, because it could be that more than one has seen it on more than one occasion.

On this occasion as in many others, he decided to block the comment box, perhaps his wish was for them to focus only on the content he was promoting.