IN VIDEO: Israel bombs Gaza headquarters of Associated Press news agency



The attack by the Israeli armed forces left the Al-Jalaa tower, which housed various media outlets, in rubble.

Photo: MOHAMMED SABER / EFE

WASHINGTON – The US news agency, Associated Press, whose headquarters in Gaza was bombed today by the armed forces of Israel, assured that “the world will know less about what is happening” there and reported that a “terrible loss of life was avoided by evacuating its workers on time.”

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military targeted and destroyed the building that housed the AP office and other media, “said Gary Pruitt, director of the agency, in a statement.

Pruitt remarked that as a result of the bombing that collapsed the building “the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza.”

“It is an incredibly disturbing event”

“It is an incredibly disturbing event. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen journalists and collaborators were inside the building and fortunately we were able to evacuate them in time, “he added.

Pruitt stressed that they have asked the government of Israel for explanations and they are in contact with the US State Department to find out the causes of the attack.

The collapse of the Al Jalaa tower, where the offices of the Al Jazeera network and other media were also located, was captured live by multiple international television networks, including those that until today broadcast from there.

Israeli army alleges presence of Hamas Islamists

According to the Israeli Army, the building “contained military assets belonging to the military intelligence” of the Islamist Hamas movement.

An Israeli military spokesman added that Hamas chose that building to house its assets. precisely due to the presence of the media there, which he said are “used as human shields” for the group.

This incident took place shortly after Palestinian militias in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv, most of which were intercepted, although one hit nearby Ramat Gan, where a 55-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured.

These attacks were just two of the many that were recorded this Saturday, including numerous rocket fire at Israeli communities bordering Gaza and several Israeli bombings on what they described as Hamas military targets.

At least 140 Palestinians killed in Gaza; 10 Israelis

So far, the death toll of the military escalation is at least 140 Palestinians killed in Gaza since the beginning of this warlike escalation on Monday, including 40 children.

In Israel, for its part, there are 10 fatalities, eight of them due to the impact of rockets and two who died from falls while running to protect themselves in bomb shelters.

All of this takes place while the US State Department’s Deputy Under Secretary for Palestinian and Israeli Affairs, Hady Amr, is in the region to try to mediate between the parties, following the visit this week by Egyptian delegations, which failed manage a ceasefire during their meetings in both Gaza and Tel Aviv.

