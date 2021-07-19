In video, Elsa Jean shows what her new obsession is! | Instagram

The coquette actress and now also a social media celebrity Elsa Jean shared two videos where she shows what her new obsession is, surely some will coincide with her when seeing them.

Through his most recent stories, he shared two videos where she is very flirtatious, showing off her figure in romantic clothes, as well as showing something new she was wearing.

Surely some of his fans expected to see a little more in his two videos, however they were very simple, since it showed part of his romantic outfit.

Apparently Elsa jean She was getting ready to go out for a walk, wearing a cute outfit consisting of a pink skirt as well as a white blouse, a bag in the same tone as her pleated skirt, and her new obsession, some beautiful tennis with silver stones.

Although there was no mark on his shoes, these immediately attracted attention, since he had some strips with shiny stones.

Elsa dream She was from her closet, apparently the last publications in her stories have been from this curious and striking place, where surely more than one will find magic and beautiful clothes of the beautiful actress.