“We need to receive basic food, hygiene products, medicines and also fuel to be able to transport them” to communities, said leader Kayapó in a video published by the French NGO Planète Amazon

Chief Raoni Metuktire, an emblematic figure in the fight against deforestation in the Amazon, launched on Sunday, 26, an international request for donations so that the indigenous peoples of Brazil can survive in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization launched the campaign “COVID-19: protecting the Guardians of the Amazon” to finance its operations to help communities and ensure that they can isolate themselves during the pandemic.

“Strict respect for isolation is even more vital, since the natives, due to their immune weakness and their extreme precariousness in terms of access to medical care, are ideal victims for COVID-19,” said the NGO.

“I will be confined to my village until the situation stabilizes,” added Raoni, who is close to 90 years old. Then, the chief plans to organize a trip to France.

The NGO justified the campaign “before the abandonment of indigenous peoples in the Amazon by Brazilian public authorities” in the midst of a health crisis.

Raoni has criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who intends to authorize mining activities in indigenous territories and refuses to demarcate more territories for ancestral peoples.

In Brazil, where 800,000 indigenous people live, at least three natives died of COVID-19 and more than 30 are infected, which is why health authorities have banned visits to indigenous villages.

