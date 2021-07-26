In video Anastasia Kvitko wears a rather tiny waist | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko shows off wearing a tight and short dress when she gets home and shows off her huge charms that come out of your garment.

It could easily be said for the beautiful Russian celebrity that the best thing about a tired day is being able to get home and enjoy not only the comfort of your home but also your curious pets and a delicious and relaxing drink.

This beauty appears with a micro dress of buttons, which cannot be closed at the top due to their huge charms, so she leaves them open, also showing one of the tiniest waists.

With almost two million views, the video of Anastasia kvitko was shared on May 12, 2020 on his official Instagram account

This was when the news of the pandemic was just spreading, which would soon have millions in quarantine, Kvitko would be one of them.

Something that draws the attention of this garment in addition to the fact that it is sky blue one of the few colors that it uses in its garments is that apparently it does not nothing below of him, because for a second this is quite clear.